Man shot during attempted robbery in Bronzeville

A man was shot after refusing to hand over his belongings during an attempted robbery early Monday in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 32-year-old was outside just after midnight when he was approached by a gunman who demanded his bag in the 5000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.

The man refused to comply and the gunman shot him once in the thigh before running away, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.