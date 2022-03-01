Man shot during carjacking near South Side gas station

A man was shot and another was hit by a vehicle during a carjacking early Tuesday in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Two men, ages 21 and 38, were sitting in a car at a gas station around 12:37 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Moody Avenue when two gunmen got in the backseat and told the younger man to drive away, police said.

The 38-year-old jumped out of the vehicle a short distance later and was struck by a car driven by another suspect, police said.

At the same time, the 21-year-old driver was shot in the knee, police said.

The gunmen then exited the car and fled in the vehicle driven by the third suspect.

Both men were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were listed in good condition, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area detectives investigate.