Man shot during fight, critically injured on Far South Side

A man was critically wounded in a shooting on Chicago's Far South Side Friday morning.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old man, got into a fight with a known offender who pulled a gun and shot him.

The shooting occurred in the 12000 block of South Stewart Avenue in West Pullman around 12:20 a.m.

The victim was dropped off at Roseland Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was listed in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is no one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.