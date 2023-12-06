Expand / Collapse search

Man shot during fight on Chicago's Southwest Side: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Wrightwood
CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's Wrightwood neighborhood on the Southwest Side following an altercation Wednesday morning. 

Police say a 37-year-old man was outside in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue at 8:55 a.m. when an unknown offender got out of a vehicle and came up to him. 

An argument ensued, and the offender fired on the victim. 

The victim was shot throughout the body and self-transported to Christ Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition. 

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating. 