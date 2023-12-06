Man shot during fight on Chicago's Southwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's Wrightwood neighborhood on the Southwest Side following an altercation Wednesday morning.
Police say a 37-year-old man was outside in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue at 8:55 a.m. when an unknown offender got out of a vehicle and came up to him.
An argument ensued, and the offender fired on the victim.
The victim was shot throughout the body and self-transported to Christ Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.
No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.