Man shot during fight on Chicago's Southwest Side: police

A man was shot in Chicago's Wrightwood neighborhood on the Southwest Side following an altercation Wednesday morning.

Police say a 37-year-old man was outside in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue at 8:55 a.m. when an unknown offender got out of a vehicle and came up to him.

An argument ensued, and the offender fired on the victim.

The victim was shot throughout the body and self-transported to Christ Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.