Man shot during Roseland attempted robbery

An 18-year-old man was shot Tuesday when someone tried to rob him in Roseland on the Far South Side.

A gunman confronted the victim and demanded his belongings as he walked in the 11100 block of South State Street, according to a statement from Chicago police.

About 8:20 a.m., the victim refused and the gunman shot him in the hand, police said.

The man took himself to Roseland Community Hospital for treatment, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.

No arrest has been made.