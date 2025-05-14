Man killed by group of 5 gunmen near UIC campus

The Brief A man was shot and killed by five suspects near the UIC campus late Tuesday night. The group exited a dark SUV and opened fire on the victim, who was later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



A man was shot and killed by a group of five people Tuesday night near the campus of the University of Illinois Chicago.

Fatal shooting near UIC

The backstory:

The man, who was roughly 20 years old, was walking on the sidewalk around 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 14th Street when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and five people got out.

All five suspects started shooting at him, striking him several times before fleeing the scene in the SUV, according to police. Paramedics treated the victim and took him to Stroger Hospital where he later died.

Officials have yet to identify the victim.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.