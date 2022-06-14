Man shot in Humboldt Park

A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was standing outside around 9:28 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue when he was struck by gunfire, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good conditions, officials said. Police did not say where he was shot.

A witness told police the gunman responsible fled the scene on foot.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.