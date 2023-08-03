Man shot on Humboldt Park sidewalk during argument

A man was shot on the sidewalk after an argument with two suspects in Humboldt Park on Thursday.

The 38-year-old man was walking in the 1500 block of North Homan Avenue around 10:29 a.m. when he was approached by two suspects, according to Chicago police.

The man got into an argument with the suspects, and one of them opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the right shoulder and took himself to Humboldt Health Hospital where he is in stable condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three Detectives investigate.