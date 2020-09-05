Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in abdomen, right hand in West Pullman

Published 
West Pullman
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was shot Saturday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 2:10 p.m. he was in the 500 block of West 123rd Street, when he was shot in the abdomen and right hand, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment and is in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

