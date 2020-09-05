Man shot in abdomen, right hand in West Pullman

A 20-year-old man was shot Saturday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 2:10 p.m. he was in the 500 block of West 123rd Street, when he was shot in the abdomen and right hand, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment and is in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

RESTAUARANTS ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN IRVING PARK, ALBANY PARK

GIRL, 16, SHOT ON NEAR WEST SIDE

TEEN BOY SHOT IN UKRANIAN VILLAGE