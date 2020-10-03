Man shot in armpit and hand on Chicago's South Side

A man was shot Saturday in Rosemoor on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was shot in the armpit and hand about 7:25 p.m. as he sat in a vehicle in the 400 block of East 105th Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

