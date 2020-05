A 32-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in Austin on the West Side, according to police.

He was with a male suspect about 7:04 p.m. in the first block of South Leamington Avenue when the male shot him in the chest, Chicago police said.

The man was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

Area Four detectives are investigating.