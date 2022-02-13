Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in chest multiple times in the South Loop

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
Published 
South Loop
SOUTH LOOP - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest Saturday night in the South Loop

Police said the man was standing in an alley around 11:30 p.m., in the 2200 block of South Michigan, when someone in a gray sedan fired shots at him.

He was struck multiple times in the chest. 

Police said he was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. 

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.