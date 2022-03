A 49-year-old man was shot in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood Thursday night.

Chicago police said the man was standing on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of West Madison, around 11:15 p.m., when an unknown male approached him on foot, firing shots.

The 49-year-old was shot in the left hand and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.