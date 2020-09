A man was shot Saturday in West Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 2:20 p.m. he was in the 4700 block of West Augusta Boulevard, when he was shot in the left side of his face, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Chicago police are investigating.

