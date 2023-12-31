Man shot in face while attempting U-turn on North Side: police
CHICAGO - A road rage incident led to a man being shot in the face in Andersonville, according to Chicago police.
Officers were called just before 8 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of W. Foster for a person shot.
A 35-year-old man was trying to make a U-turn in his Jeep when another man got out of his Chevy Tahoe and fired gunshots in his direction, authorities say.
The 35-year-old was shot in the face and taken to the hospital. At last check, he is in critical condition.
No arrests have been made, but police are speaking to a person of interest. The investigation continues.