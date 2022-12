A man was shot in the foot in Morgan Park Thursday afternoon.

At about 2:16 p.m., a 22-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 111th Street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, Chicago police said.

An occupant in the vehicle fired shots, and the victim was struck in the foot.

He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offenders are in custody.