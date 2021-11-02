Man shot in head, arm, chest and buttocks in Roseland; pronounced dead at hospital: police

A man was shot multiple times and killed Tuesday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.

Around 1 p.m., police say the 31-year-old male victim was near the gangway of a Roseland home in the 100 block of W 113th St. when at least two unknown offenders approached him.

At least one of the offenders then pulled out a handgun and fired shots, according to police. The victim was struck in the head, arm, chest and buttocks.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He was identified as Antoine Toler by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Nobody is in custody as area detectives continue to investigate.

