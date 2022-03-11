Man shot in head, crashes in pole on Chicago's South Side

A 33-year-old man was shot while driving in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood Thursday night, police said.

Chicago police said the man was driving in the 13300 block of South Commercial just after 11:35 p.m., when he was shot by an unidentified offender.

The man continued to drive until he crashed into a pole a few blocks away, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, listed in critical condition, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.