Man shot in Joliet, suspect under guard at hospital

A suspect is under guard at a hospital after a man was shot in Joliet.

Police said the shooting happened on Friday night on Herkimer Street.

Officers found two men with head injuries. They determined that one, a 45-year-old, had been shot in the head.

The other man, Juan Cisneros-Rodriguez, 37, had suffered serious injuries but had not been shot.

Police said that the victim and Cisneros-Rodriguez had been arguing. The victim's 19-year-old son was also injured in the fight.

The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The suspect is under police guard.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.