Man shot in thigh during argument in Lake View

A man was shot during an argument in Lake View Saturday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., a 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 3400 block of North Clark when he got into a verbal altercation with an offender, Chicago police said.

The offender produced a handgun and fired shots at the victim.

The offender then fled southbound.

The victim was shot in the right thigh, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

