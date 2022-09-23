Man shot in rideshare car on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot inside a rideshare car in West Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side Thursday night.

Policer say the 23-year-old victim was in the rear seat of the car in the 4400 block of West Lake Street around 10 p.m. when someone in a dark SUV fired shots.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the back and right arm.

There were no other injuries reported and no one was arrested.

Are four detectives are investigating.