A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday in South Shore.

About 9 p.m., he got into a fight inside his home in the 2100 block of East 70th Street with two men he had let inside, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

One of the men fired shots, striking the 41-year-old in the armpit area, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.