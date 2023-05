A man was shot in an alley on the South Side early Thursday morning.

Police say a 32-year-old man was approached by an unknown offender with a gun in an alley just off of 76th Street near Michigan Avenue around 3 a.m.

The offender shot the suspect in the foot. He was transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

The shooter got away.

Area two detectives are investigating.