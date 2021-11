A 27-year-old man was shot while standing outside of a vehicle Sunday morning in Woodlawn.

The shooting occurred in the 6500 block of South Stony Island.

At about 10:43 a.m., the man was shot in the back while standing outside of a vehicle, police said.

The victim was listed in good condition.

No further information was provided by police.