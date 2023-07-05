Man shot in the back while walking down the street in Englewood

A man was shot while walking down the street in Englewood Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:15 p.m., a 26-year-old man was walking down the street in the 1000 block of West 61st Street when a gray Jeep pulled up and an occupant exited the vehicle and fired shots.

The man was shot in the back and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.