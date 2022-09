A man was shot in the eye early Monday in South Shore.

At about 12:44 a.m., a 40-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle in the 7500 block of South Paxton when he was shot in the left eye, Chicago police said,

He was taken to U of C in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.