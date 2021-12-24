Man shot in the face while traveling inside vehicle on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man was shot in the face and leg while traveling inside a vehicle in Austin Friday afternoon.
The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of West North Avenue.
At about 1:47 p.m., the victim was traveling in a vehicle westbound on North Avenue when he was shot in the left leg and the face, police said.
He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
