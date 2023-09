A man was shot during an argument in West Garfield Park early Monday.

At about 1:23 a.m., a 26-year-old man got into an argument with an unknown offender in the 300 block of North Cicero when the offender produced a handgun and fired shots, police said.

The victim was shot in the left foot and refused medical attention at the scene.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.