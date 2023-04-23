Man shot in the hand in South Shore: police

A 38-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 1800 East 71st Street just before 1 a.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

The victim was transported to Jackson Park Hospital and was listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.