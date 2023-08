A man was shot on Chicago's South Side in Morgan Park Thursday morning.

The victim, 20, was in the 11800 block of South Vincennes Avenue at 5:25 a.m. when he was shot in the hand.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported. Police say the victim is not cooperating with their investigation.

There is no one in custody at this time.