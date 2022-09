A man was shot in the head in Irving Park Sunday night.

At about 11:42 p.m., a 41-year-old man was in an argument with a woman in his vehicle in the 4500 block of West Cornelia when someone fired shots.

The man was shot in the head, and self-transported to an area hospital.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

He was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.