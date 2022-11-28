Man shot in the head while traveling in vehicle on Chicago's South Side

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head while traveling inside a vehicle on Chicago's South Side.

At about 4:07 p.m. Monday, a 49-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle westbound in the 400 block of East 87th Street when he was shot in the head, Chicago police said.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The offender is unknown at this time.

Area Two detectives are investigating.