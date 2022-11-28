Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in the head while traveling in vehicle on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 5:16PM
Chatham
Man shot in the head while traveling in vehicle on South Side

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head while traveling inside a vehicle on Chicago's South Side.

At about 4:07 p.m. Monday, a 49-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle westbound in the 400 block of East 87th Street when he was shot in the head, Chicago police said.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The offender is unknown at this time.

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

 