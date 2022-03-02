Man shot in the hip in Chicago's Logan Square

A 45-year-old man was shot in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said the man was outside in the 3400 block of West Lyndale just before 10 a.m., when two unknown men approached him on foot, opening fire.

The man was shot in the hip and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

No additional information is available at this time.