Man shot in the leg, another suffered graze wound near school in West Garfield Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - One man suffered a graze wound, and another was shot in the leg near a school Wednesday afternoon. 

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of South Springfield.

At about 3:26 p.m., a 40-year-old man was near the back area of a school when he suffered a graze wound to the arm.

He refused EMS on scene, police said.

A second victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital in good condition.

No offenders are currently in custody.

Area detectives are investigating. 