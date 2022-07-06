Man shot in the leg, another suffered graze wound near school in West Garfield Park

One man suffered a graze wound, and another was shot in the leg near a school Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of South Springfield.

At about 3:26 p.m., a 40-year-old man was near the back area of a school when he suffered a graze wound to the arm.

He refused EMS on scene, police said.

A second victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital in good condition.

No offenders are currently in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.