Man shot in the leg, another suffers graze wound to the face in Roseland

A man was shot in the leg and another suffered a graze wound to the face in Roseland Thursday.

At about 5:02 p.m., two men were in the 100 block of East 100th Street when they were approached by two male offenders, Chicago police said.

The offenders produced handguns and fired shots at the victims.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A 26-year-old man was struck in the leg and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the face and refused EMS.

No offenders are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.