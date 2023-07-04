Man shot inside vehicle at Joliet gas station: police

Police say a man who turned up at a Joliet hospital early Tuesday with gunshot wounds may have been shot at a local gas station.

Officers were called to the emergency room of Ascension Saint Joseph around 1:04 a.m. after a 26-year-old man showed up in a private vehicle with two gunshot wounds, Joliet police said in a statement.

Investigators determined the man had been shot while in a vehicle in the parking lot of the BP gas station located at 6 McDonough Street, police said.

During the investigation, officers found evidence of a shooting at the gas station, officials said.

Authorities said the man's wounds were not considered to be life-threatening.

No one is in custody and Joliet police detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department's Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.