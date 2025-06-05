Man shot in Kane County armed robbery, sheriff says

The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery where shots were fired in Aurora Township on Monday night.

What we know:

The incident occurred in the 800 block of Konen Avenue around 6:36 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, three people approached the victim's red Mitsubishi Outlander as the victim arrived at the scene.

The suspects demanded the victim give them his money and cellphone, which were both taken.

During the confrontation, one of the suspects fired shots, hitting the victim's leg. The trio then ran away from the scene.

The victim was rushed to Rush Copley Medical Center where he was treated and later released.

Two people found at the scene were questioned. One was released without charges while the second was held pending further investigation.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.