Man shot, killed after male kicks in his door in Rogers Park: police

A 55-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday inside a home in Rogers Park on the North Side, according to police.

He was inside a home about 4:35 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Morse Avenue when a male suspect kicked in the door and opened fire, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.