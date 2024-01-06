Man fatally shot in Englewood, suspects on the run: police

A man was fatally shot while sitting in his car in Englewood. Chicago police say they are still looking for the suspects responsible.

Officers were called just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the 800 block of W. 72nd Street for a person shot.

The victim, a 61-year-old man, was sitting in his vehicle when two suspects opened fire on the street, police say.

The man was shot twice and died from his injuries at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation continues.