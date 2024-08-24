Man shot, killed inside car on Chicago's Southwest Side: police

A man has died after being gunned down inside his car on Chicago's Southwest Side, according to police.

The incident happened at 7:17 p.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of S. Washtenaw, in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was inside a vehicle when he was shot multiple times, according to Chicago police. He died from his injuries.

His identity hasn't been released.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation continues.