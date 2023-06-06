Man shot multiple times in Bronzeville

A man was shot multiple times and wounded Monday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 35-year-old was parked in the driver side of his vehicle when an unknown offender approached and fired multiple shots around 11 p.m. in the 600 block of East 49th Street, according to CPD.

He was shot in the back and left leg and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.