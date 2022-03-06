Man shot multiple times in Chicago listed in critical condition: Police

A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood Saturday night, police said.

Chicago police said the victim was having a verbal altercation with an unknown man in the 3400 block of west 47th Street at 11:30 p.m., when the offender pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The 26-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso, and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.