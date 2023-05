Chicago police said a man was shot at least three times in the Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday.

The man, 25, was walking along North St. Louis near West Lake around 3:56 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored Jeep started shooting.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

He was shot in the chest, right side of the body and stomach.

He was hospitalized in critical condition.