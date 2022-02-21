Man shot multiple times in Noble Square

A man was shot several times while walking to his car Monday morning in the Noble Square neighborhood.

The 33-year-old was approaching his vehicle around 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Augusta Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire coming from a blue SUV, police said.

He suffered two gunshot wounds to the arm and two shots to the thigh, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

