Man shot dead in Roseland on Far South Side

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday in Roseland on the Far South Side, police said.

He was sitting in a car about 4:30 p.m. in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue when someone pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 32-year-old was struck in the back of the head and multiple times throughout his body, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Area Two detectives are investigating.