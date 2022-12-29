Man shot multiple times inside Chicago residence

A man was shot multiple times inside a residence in South Shore Thursday night.

At about 6:38 p.m., a 36-year-old man was inside a residence in the 2000 block of East 75th Street when he was struck multiple times to the body, police said.

The man was found near the street by responding officers and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

There are no offenders in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.