Man shot multiple times outside West Town gas station

A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times outside of a West Town gas station Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of West Division.

At about 4:28 a.m., the man was standing outside of the gas station when he heard shots, police said.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body, and self-transported to a local hospital in fair condition.

No one is currently in custody.