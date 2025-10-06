Man shot near 7-Eleven in downtown Chicago

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A man was shot twice near a 7-Eleven Monday morning in the Loop.

What we know:

Around 1:13 a.m., the 36-year-old was on the sidewalk near Lake Street and Wabash Avenue when he was shot twice in the thigh.

The victim went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.