Man shot while standing on Chicago sidewalk

A man was shot early Wednesday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was standing on a sidewalk around 12:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of West 63rd Street when he heard gunshots and realized he was struck, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wounder to the arm. The man was taken by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

