Man shot on Christmas Eve goes to Chicago hospital 10 days later

A man who was shot in the buttocks on Christmas Eve was admitted to a Chicago hospital Wednesday.

The 43-year-old walked into St. Mary's Hospital around noon suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks, according to police. The victim said he was shot around 8:35 a.m. on Dec. 24 but did not seek medical treatment.

Police said the victim was uncooperative and did not give any more details.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.